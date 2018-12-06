Ticker
football

BGI VIDEO: Basketball Player Interviews, Dec. 6

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Reporter

Prior to Wednesday's basketball practice, select Irish players met with the media. See what they had to say in the videos below.

G REX PFLUEGER 

F JOHN MOONEY 

F JUWAN DURHAM 

{{ article.author_name }}