BGI VIDEO: Basketball Player Interviews, Dec. 6
Prior to Wednesday's basketball practice, select Irish players met with the media. See what they had to say in the videos below.
G REX PFLUEGER
F JOHN MOONEY
F JUWAN DURHAM
