BGI Video: August 3 Player Interviews
Notre Dame opened up preseason practice Friday morning at Culver Academies, and BGI was on the scene.
In the videos below, you can hear from several Irish players on both sides of the ball as they discuss the day at practice and more.
QB Brandon Wimbush
LB Te'Von Coney
LB Drue Tranquill
DT Jerry Tillery
OG Alex Bars
OC Sam Mustipher
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne's Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcaston iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinneyand @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook