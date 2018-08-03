Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 14:01:08 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI Video: August 3 Player Interviews

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame opened up preseason practice Friday morning at Culver Academies, and BGI was on the scene.

In the videos below, you can hear from several Irish players on both sides of the ball as they discuss the day at practice and more.

QB Brandon Wimbush 

LB Te'Von Coney 

LB Drue Tranquill 

DT Jerry Tillery 

OG Alex Bars 

OC Sam Mustipher 

----

