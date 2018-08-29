Ticker
BGI Video: August 29 Player Interviews

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
Several Notre Dame football players met with the media Wednesday night.

Watch the videos below to see what each of them had to say.

LB Te'Von Coney 

DE Daelin Hayes

CB Julian Love 

OL Alex Bars 

WR Miles Boykin 

LB Drue Tranquill 

