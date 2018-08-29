BGI Video: August 29 Player Interviews
Several Notre Dame football players met with the media Wednesday night.
Watch the videos below to see what each of them had to say.
LB Te'Von Coney
DE Daelin Hayes
CB Julian Love
OL Alex Bars
WR Miles Boykin
LB Drue Tranquill
