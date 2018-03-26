Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Blue & Gold Illustrated is on the road in Georgia this week and spent Monday morning at Atlanta Marist School meeting with three-star safety Kyle Hamilton.
In the video below, Hamilton discusses the latest in his recruitment, including where Notre Dame stands with him, his relationship with the Irish coaching staff, important factors in his decision and a timeline for a commitment.
