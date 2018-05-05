BGI Video: 2020 RB DeaMonte Trayanum Ready To See Notre Dame Again
Akron (Ohio) Bishop Hoban 2020 running back DeaMonte Trayanum competed at the Nike Football Opening Regional Canton Saturday, and Blue & Gold Illustrated was on the scene.
In the video below, Trayanum talks about his interest in Notre Dame, what stands out about the Irish, and his plans to return to South Bend.
