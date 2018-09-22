BGI Video: 2019 RB Commit Kyren Williams Talks Friday Night Performance
Blue & Gold Illustrated was in St. Louis Friday night to see Notre Dame running back commit Kyren Williams in action.
Williams finished the game with 196 total yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a 17-14 last-second win over St. Louis De Smet.
Williams discussed the win and his performance with BGI in the video below.
