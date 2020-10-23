Notre Dame’s 12-7 victory versus Louisville last week seemed an appropriate precursor or warm-up for its encounter with Pitt this Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). In the six meetings under head coach Brian Kelly that the Fighting Irish have had with Pitt, the two common threads are it will be close and relatively low scoring. Kelly is 5-1 versus the Panthers, with the average score at the end of regulation time 23-20. In fact, in seven of the last eight meetings between the two schools, and 10 of the last 12 dating back to 2002, it’s been only a one-score difference.

Notre Dame rallied to a 19-14 win versus Pitt in 2018, enabling it to reach the College Football Playoff. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

This year No. 3-ranked Notre Dame (4-0) is favored by 10.5 points, a whopping figure in this series, versus the reeling Pitt team that has lost three consecutive ACC contests to fall to 3-3. They included gut-wrenching one-point defeats to North Carolina State (30-29) and Boston College in overtime (31-30), plus 31-19 last week at Miami. Over their last 22 games, the Panthers are 11-11.

Still, Pitt has a long history of playing up to the level of the competition, including handing national champ Clemson its lone defeat in 2016 (the last time the Tigers lost at home), snapping Miami’s 15-game winning streak in 2017, losing 19-14 to playoff-bound Notre Dame in 2018 but still defeating ACC Coastal Division champ Virginia, and ending Central Florida’s 27-game unbeaten regular season streak in 2019. Will Notre Dame, traveling for the first time this year, be the upset special — or better known as “Pitt Happens” — in 2020?

TODD BURLAGE, STAFF COLUMNIST

Notre Dame 31, Pitt 20 Under any circumstances a matchup with Pitt can be worrisome to Irish faithful. The Panthers nearly spoiled each of the last two 12-0 regular season marches by Notre Dame. In 2012, the Irish had to rally from a 20-6 fourth-quarter deficit and a missed officiating call in one of the three overtimes to survive a 29-26 decision. In 2018, Notre Dame was playing catch-up the entire afternoon at home again before a touchdown with 5:43 left enabled it to prevail, 19-14. Pitt will enter this contest hungry to end a three-game losing streak. But look for Notre Dame also to come out sharp and in command after last week’s close call versus Louisville.

PATRICK ENGEL, BEAT REPORTER/ANALYST

Notre Dame 24, Pitt 10 Pitt’s front seven that leads the No. 1-ranked rushing defense (61.5 yards per game) may be the hardest barrier to break this season for Notre Dame’s explosive running attack, save for Clemson on Nov. 7. The Panthers get in the backfield often in run and pass situations, averaging 4.83 sacks per game (No. 2 in the country) and 11.2 tackles for loss (No. 3) . Their mix of size, strength and disruptive ability makes winning the line of scrimmage difficult. Notre Dame will earn every yard it gains on the ground. All told, I see Notre Dame winning this one because Pitt’s offense won’t score enough. It’s too one-dimensional and doesn’t have much upside. Notre Dame hits a late downfield shot play to set up a touchdown that makes this a two-score game.

ANDREW MENTOCK, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 33, Pitt 17 Pittsburgh always seems to play Notre Dame well, and this game likely will not be an exception. However, the Fighting Irish this tie won’t need a late fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Ian Book to do it. The Notre Dame offensive line will do a good job of neutralizing the ferocious Pitt pass rush, which helps them take an early lead. From there, the Fighting Irish stay in control of the game and pick up an important victory.

MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING INSIDER

Notre Dame 24, Pitt 16 The Panthers very well could be 5-1 heading into this matchup with Notre Dame, as two of their three losses came by a combined two points. Pittsburgh is back at home after two consecutive road losses and will look to get back on track, but I believe there will be a road remedy for the Irish here. Getting away from South Bend and all of “the noise” will help this team grind out a victory against a tough Panthers’ squad. An eight-point win at Pittsburgh may not get some Notre Dame fans excited, but it’ll be a solid conquest for the Irish.

LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR