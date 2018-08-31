BGI Staff Predictions: Notre Dame vs. Michigan
It has been a long eight months, but the season is now upon us. No. 12 Notre Dame kicks off the 2018 season at home against the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines.
The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff has broken down the game, and now it is time to make predictions.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news