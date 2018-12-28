Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 09:29:24 -0600') }} football Edit

BGI Staff Predictions: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

M5gioey7hvngak8dshn3
Photo by Angela Driskell

Notre Dame and Clemson face off tomorrow (Dec. 29) in the Cotton Bowl, with the winner getting a crack at playing for the national championship on Jan. 7. Both teams come into the game undefeated, with Notre Dame finishing the regular season 12-0 and the Tigers going 13-0 after winning the ACC title.

The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff has broken down the game, and now it is time to make predictions.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}