This is the type of moment and opportunity upon which the Notre Dame football legend was born and reinforced: playing the best opposition on a grand stage, and then pulling off either a breathtaking upset or reaffirming its status as the alpha figure it had been or is again.

Friday afternoon’s College Football Playoff game versus 11-0 and No. 1 Alabama (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) combines both elements of what could be shock and awe.

With Notre Dame installed as a 20-point underdog, this has a chance to rival, if not surpass, the most epic upset in the program’s annals: ending Oklahoma’s NCAA record 47-game winning streak as a 19-point underdog in Norman — after losing 40-0 at home to the Sooners the previous year, and falling 34-6 to Michigan State the week before traveling to Oklahoma.

As for the postseason stage, once upon a time in a 24-year period from 1970-1993, the Fighting Irish defeated seven unbeaten teams in bowl games, five of which were ranked No. 1 in at least one of the wire-service polls, among them 11-0 Alabama outfits in 1973 and 1974. However, the last time it occurred was Jan. 1, 1990 versus 11-0 and No. 1 Colorado (21-6).

This year, Notre Dame had a taste of that past glory on Nov. 7 by defeating No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double-overtime during the regular season. It was the greatest Irish football victory in 27 years, when in November 1993 they defeated No. 1 Florida State.

Can lightning strike again in the post-season against another No. 1 — and now the first major bowl win also in 27 years?





TODD BURLAGE, COLUMNIST

Alabama 42, Notre Dame 17

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith all rank among the best in the country at their positions, with Jones and Smith becoming Heisman finalists on a unit that ranks second in the country in scoring at 49.7 points per game.

Other than the 52-46 win over No. 7 Florida in the SEC Championship game, the Crimson Tide defeated each of the 10 other opponents by at least 15 points.

With six projected first-round 2021 NFL Draft picks in the Alabama lineup, the talent advantage over Notre Dame may be bigger than the 20-point spread the Crimson Tide is favored by.





PATRICK ENGEL, ANALYST/BEAT WRITER

Alabama 41, Notre Dame 27

This is going to come down to whether Notre Dame can score enough. I’m not going to bet on an offense that averaged 49.7 points in 11 SEC games suddenly failing to reach 30 points for the first time since the 2018 campaign.

Alabama’s defense is not the brick wall Notre Dame faced in the 2013 BCS title game, but it’s still upper-level. The Irish will acquit themselves better than they did in the ACC Championship, but not quite enough to topple the king.