BGI Staff Prediction: #4 Notre Dame at Northwestern
Tomorrow the undefeated and fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to improve their record to 9-0 and build their playoff resume. Standing in their way are the Northwestern Wildcats (5-3), a team riding a four-game win streak.
The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff makes their predictions for the matchup.
LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR
This month I could see the Irish trail in the second half in at least two games, and maybe even going into the fourth quarter. One could envision this as one of them, but Notre Dame's depth should prevail.
