BGI Content Recap: The Week In Notre Dame Recruiting
With Notre Dame hosting Michigan last weekend, it was a big week in recruiting for the Irish staff with six official visitors on campus and numerous talented prospects on unofficials.
Blue & Gold Illustrated of course had extensive coverage from the weekend getting updates on many of the visitors in town to watch the Irish take down the Wolverines 24-17.
In case you missed any of it, you can all of it here in one convenient place.
Top defensive end target Bralen Trice said Notre Dame was "unlike anything" he's seen.
The Irish made another strong impression on one of the staff's top offensive line targets in Walter Rouse as he inches closer to a decision.
Notre Dame made a move up the list for 2019 Rivals100 cornerback Isaiah Rutherford after exceeding his expectations during his official.
Connecticut wide receiver Cornelius Johnson made an official visit and came away impressed again with the Notre Dame program.
Irish 2020 tight end commit Michael Mayer bonded well with his future teammates and coaches during his first trip back to South Bend since his summer commitment.
Notre Dame is in the top five for 2020 four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker, who called the visit "amazing."
2020 Rivals250 defensive end Rylie Mills returned to Notre Dame for the second time this year and enjoyed the "unreal" atmosphere in South Bend.
Three-star 2020 defensive end Braiden McGregor took in his first college game experience and was not disappointed.
2021 defensive end Jack Sawyer picked up an offer while on his visit and has "very high" interest in Notre Dame.
Notre Dame offered 2021 wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. over the summer and the sophomore enjoyed his first trip back since then.
On the basketball side, 2020 five-star center Hunter Dickinson came away more interested in the Irish following his first official.
