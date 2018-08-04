Notre Dame opened up preseason practice on Friday, and BGI was on the scene for the full session.

As always, we brought our readers full coverage of the event, all of which you can find right here on this page.

First, take a look at all three practice reports from BGI analyst Bryan Driskell. You can read Bryan's thoughts on the quarterbacks HERE. Click HERE for Driskell's thoughts on the defense, and HERE for his thoughts on the offense.

Next, BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi offers three observations in his 3-2-1 column, which you can read HERE.

Following practice, Driskell and Somogyi recorded a podcast on location in Culver at the Lakehouse Grill, which you can listen to HERE.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media following practice, which you can read a recap of HERE. You can also see what Kelly had to say in the video below.