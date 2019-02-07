BGI Content Recap: National Signing Day
National Signing Day 2019 has come and gone, and Blue & Gold Illustrated had you covered all day.
Here's a recap of all the content provided by BGI.
Podcast: Discussing Notre Dame's Signing Day
Brian Kelly And Notre Dame's Signing Day: Transcript
Notre Dame DE Signee Isaiah Foskey 'Has All The Tools'
2019 Recruiting Grades: Defense
Irish Assistants Discuss 2019 Signing Class
Brian Kelly Discusses 2019 Signing Class
Class Impact: Four-Star DE Isaiah Foskey To Notre Dame
Four-Star DE Isaiah Foskey Signs With Notre Dame
2019 Recruiting Grades: Offense
2019 Notre Dame Signees: Final Rankings
