Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 06:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

BGI Content Recap: National Signing Day

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

National Signing Day 2019 has come and gone, and Blue & Gold Illustrated had you covered all day.

Here's a recap of all the content provided by BGI.

Podcast: Discussing Notre Dame's Signing Day

Brian Kelly And Notre Dame's Signing Day: Transcript

Notre Dame DE Signee Isaiah Foskey 'Has All The Tools'

2019 Recruiting Grades: Defense

Irish Assistants Discuss 2019 Signing Class

Brian Kelly Discusses 2019 Signing Class

Class Impact: Four-Star DE Isaiah Foskey To Notre Dame

Four-Star DE Isaiah Foskey Signs With Notre Dame

2019 Recruiting Grades: Offense

2019 Notre Dame Signees: Final Rankings

Notre Dame's 2019 Recruiting: 1 to 10, And More

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}