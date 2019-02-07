National Signing Day 2019 has come and gone, and Blue & Gold Illustrated had you covered all day.

Here's a recap of all the content provided by BGI.

Podcast: Discussing Notre Dame's Signing Day



Brian Kelly And Notre Dame's Signing Day: Transcript

Notre Dame DE Signee Isaiah Foskey 'Has All The Tools'

2019 Recruiting Grades: Defense

Irish Assistants Discuss 2019 Signing Class

Brian Kelly Discusses 2019 Signing Class

Class Impact: Four-Star DE Isaiah Foskey To Notre Dame

Four-Star DE Isaiah Foskey Signs With Notre Dame

2019 Recruiting Grades: Offense

2019 Notre Dame Signees: Final Rankings

Notre Dame's 2019 Recruiting: 1 to 10, And More