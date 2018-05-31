Notre Dame picked up pledge number 11 in the class of 2019 Wednesday when Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest punter Jay Bramblett announced his commitment to the Irish. As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.

First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney, detailing Olmstead's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE. Next, BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell takes a look at what the the commitment means for Notre Dame going forward at the punter position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE. Finally, Driskell and McKinney recorded a new episode of the Recruiting Corner podcast, discussing Bramblett's Irish recruitment, his skills on the field and more. Listen below.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION

BOOT IT‼️Good field position is HUGE!!!☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/yxlASOLtm5 — Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) May 30, 2018

All is good with ND! Jay Bramblett accepts offer to Notre Dame. Coach Brian Polian and Jay Bramblett ⠀@BrianPolian and @NDFootball @Jbram_15 #oneononekicking #oneononetrained pic.twitter.com/MeHWwJdS35 — Coach Mike McCabe (@_Mike_McCabe) May 30, 2018

✅Committed#NotreDame picks up a commitment from Jay Bramblett. After posting the highest score for a punter on the National #KohlsShowcase Tour just last week, expect his ranking to ⬆️ when spring rankings are released June 1st.



➡️EVAL: https://t.co/ZKczuTrEdc#WeAreND pic.twitter.com/vvbCMol7B5 — Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) May 30, 2018