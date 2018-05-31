Ticker
BGI Content Recap: Jay Bramblett To Notre Dame

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame picked up pledge number 11 in the class of 2019 Wednesday when Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest punter Jay Bramblett announced his commitment to the Irish.

As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.

First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney, detailing Olmstead's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.

Next, BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell takes a look at what the the commitment means for Notre Dame going forward at the punter position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.

Finally, Driskell and McKinney recorded a new episode of the Recruiting Corner podcast, discussing Bramblett's Irish recruitment, his skills on the field and more. Listen below.


SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION 

