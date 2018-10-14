Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment in the class of 2019 Saturday night when Rivals100 cornerback Isaiah Rutherford announced his pledge to the Irish.

As always, BGI had extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found on this page.

First, the commitment story, where Rutherford discusses his decision with BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden. To read that, click HERE.

Bodden also spoke with Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit head coach Marlon Blanton for insight on the kind of player Rutherford is. To read that, click HERE.

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell broke down what Rutherford's commitment means for Notre Dame in his class impact piece. You can read that HERE.

Finally, Bodden and Driskell recorded a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss Rutherford's commitment. You can listen to that below.