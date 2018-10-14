Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI Content Recap: Isaiah Rutherford Commits To Notre Dame

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Qolobbrajefatoyupo6e

Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment in the class of 2019 Saturday night when Rivals100 cornerback Isaiah Rutherford announced his pledge to the Irish.

As always, BGI had extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found on this page.

First, the commitment story, where Rutherford discusses his decision with BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden. To read that, click HERE.

Bodden also spoke with Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit head coach Marlon Blanton for insight on the kind of player Rutherford is. To read that, click HERE.

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell broke down what Rutherford's commitment means for Notre Dame in his class impact piece. You can read that HERE.

Finally, Bodden and Driskell recorded a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss Rutherford's commitment. You can listen to that below.


SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION 

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}