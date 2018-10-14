BGI Content Recap: Isaiah Rutherford Commits To Notre Dame
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment in the class of 2019 Saturday night when Rivals100 cornerback Isaiah Rutherford announced his pledge to the Irish.
As always, BGI had extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found on this page.
First, the commitment story, where Rutherford discusses his decision with BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden. To read that, click HERE.
Bodden also spoke with Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit head coach Marlon Blanton for insight on the kind of player Rutherford is. To read that, click HERE.
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell broke down what Rutherford's commitment means for Notre Dame in his class impact piece. You can read that HERE.
Finally, Bodden and Driskell recorded a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss Rutherford's commitment. You can listen to that below.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
From Sac to South Bend.... 100% Committed 🙏🏽🍀 pic.twitter.com/g2iuwD9sdG— Isaiah Rutherford (@zay_rutherford) October 14, 2018
October 14, 2018
@Coach_Lea @BrianPolian @ToddLyght Right about now! pic.twitter.com/KecFbyW4b0— Terry Joseph (@Coach_TJoseph) October 14, 2018
Congrats Fam!!! Defense gonna go crazy😈 https://t.co/JEg3ehLdvM— NaNa Osafo-Mensah (@NaNaOsafo2) October 14, 2018
Welcome to the family bro!!☘️☘️ https://t.co/y7BtLtm9iv— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) October 14, 2018
Big time dawg! Congrats man 💯 https://t.co/VofJX7XY3e— Enokk "Inoke" Vimahi (@enokkvimahi) October 14, 2018
Yes sir nephew I knew you were smart man🍀🍀@kham316 👀👀 https://t.co/lC5wthSHl3— Derrek Hamilton (@hoops527dh) October 14, 2018
Congratulations and welcome to #FightClub19— David Lacey (@revmackd10) October 14, 2018
Put him on an island.#FightClub19 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2hv26gcI0X— Aaryn Kearney (AK) (@aarynkearney) October 14, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.