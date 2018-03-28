Blue & Gold Illustrated is in Georgia this week visiting top Notre Dame targets throughout the Peach State. Several visits have already taken place and several more are still to come. Here's a recap of everything produced from the trip so far.

Monday began with a visit to Atlanta Marist School to meet with three-star safety Kyle Hamilton. In the first video, Hamilton discussed the latest in his recruitment, including where Notre Dame stands with him; his relationship with the Irish coaching staff; important factors in his decision; and a timeline for a commitment.

In the video below, Hamilton discusses his goals for his senior season, his leadership abilities and his training regimen during the offseason.

Monday concluded with a trip to Atlanta Lovett to meet with Notre Dame cornerback commit KJ Wallace. In the first video, Wallace talks about his relationship with the Irish coaching staff, his plans for a return visit to South Bend and who he is recruiting to join him the class of 2019.

In the video below, Wallace discusses the goals for his senior season, where he wants to improve his game and his eagerness to return to the playing field.

Tuesday began with a visit to Norcross (Ga.) Wesleyan to meet with Notre Dame tight end signee Tommy Tremble. In the video below, Tremble discusses his road to recovery after an ankle injury sidelined him in 2017, re-visits his decision to commit to Notre Dame and discusses his offseason training and more. There will be more from Tremble posted over the next few days.

Tuesday concluded with a trip to Forest Park (Ga.) High to meet with four-star defensive end Justin Eboigbe. In the video below, Eboigbe, the No. 10 strongside defensive end in the class of 2019 and No. 111 overall player in the country, discusses his interest in Notre Dame, how the Irish made his top 10 list, his plans to cut his list again and more.

STILL TO COME