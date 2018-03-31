Blue & Gold Illustrated's recruiting road trip through Georgia this week included in-school visits with five Notre Dame targets in the class of 2019 and two Irish signees from the class of 2018. On Wednesday we recapped the first two days of the trip and that wrap-up can be found HERE. Today, we'll recap the remainder of the trip right here on this page.

Wednesday began with a trip to Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity running back Steele Chambers. In the video below, Chambers outlines the schools standing out to him, discusses his relationship with the Notre Dame coaching staff and reflects on his trip to South Bend earlier this month.

In part two of the interview, Chambers discusses the excitement of winning a state championship in 2017 and how his team will go about defending that title during his senior season.

Thursday was the last day of visits on the trip and began with a visit to Loganville (Ga.) Grayson to sit down with four-star Notre Dame defensive back target Kenyatta Watson. In the video below, Watson discusses his two finalists (Notre Dame and Texas), what he loves about each and what he wants to see on upcoming visits to both campuses.

In part two of the interview, Watson discusses his goals for his final year of high school football, where he wants to see his game improve and more.

Thursday afternoon featured a trip to Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter to watch Notre Dame safety signee Derrik Allen get some work in on the field. To see highlights of Allen's training session, watch the video below.

ADDITIONAL VIDEOS

In part two of a two-part video interview, Notre Dame tight end signee Tommy Tremble discusses the relationships the class of 2018 has built, the goals the class has a group and who he's been recruiting to Notre Dame since he committed in December.