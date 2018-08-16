BGI Content Recap: August 15 Preseason Practice And Media Day
Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Wednesdy for another open practice session. BGI, of course, was on-hand for the session getting the chance to view the first 20 periods.
As always, we brought our readers full coverage of the event, all of which you can find right here on this page.
First, take a look at all three in-depth practice reports from BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell. You can read Bryan's thoughts on the Irish offense HERE, the quarterbacks HERE and the Irish defense HERE.
Next, BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi offered three observations and more in his 3-2-1 column, which you can check out HERE.
Following practice, Driskell and Somogyi recorded another edition of the Irish Huddle podcast to discuss their thoughts from practice, which can be listened to HERE.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media following practice and you can check out BGI's transcription of Kelly's press conference HERE.
You can also see a three-minute excerpt from Kelly's press conference in the video below.
For highlights from practice, checkout the video below.
Wednesday was also media day at Notre Dame, which provided media members to speak with Irish assistant coaches and several Notre Dame players.
To see video of each Irish assistant, click HERE.
For videos of the player interviews, click HERE.
During the media session, Somogyi spoke with defensive lineman Jerry Tillery about his Irish journey, which you can read HERE.
BGI reporter Corey Bodden spoke with safeties coach Terry Joseph during the media session, who talked extensively about freshman safeties Derrik Allen and Houston Griffith. You can read that HERE.
Bodden also spoke with cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght about the improvements of cornerback Donte Vaughn, which you can read about HERE.
