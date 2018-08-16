Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Wednesdy for another open practice session. BGI, of course, was on-hand for the session getting the chance to view the first 20 periods.

As always, we brought our readers full coverage of the event, all of which you can find right here on this page.

First, take a look at all three in-depth practice reports from BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell. You can read Bryan's thoughts on the Irish offense HERE, the quarterbacks HERE and the Irish defense HERE.

Next, BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi offered three observations and more in his 3-2-1 column, which you can check out HERE.

Following practice, Driskell and Somogyi recorded another edition of the Irish Huddle podcast to discuss their thoughts from practice, which can be listened to HERE.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media following practice and you can check out BGI's transcription of Kelly's press conference HERE.

You can also see a three-minute excerpt from Kelly's press conference in the video below.