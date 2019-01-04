BGI Content Recap: All-American Bowl Practices, Day Three
BGI's coverage of the 2019 All-American Bowl continued Thursday with the third day of practices.Here's a recap of all the content BGI provided its readers from day three.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news