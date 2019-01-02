Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 08:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

BGI Content Recap: All-American Bowl Check-In And Practice Day One

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

BGI is in San Antonio this week for the 2019 All-American Bowl.

Monday was check-in day for the prospects in attendance and Tuesday was the first day of practices for both the East and West teams.

Here's a recap of all the content BGI has published in the first two days in San Antonio.

BGI Video: Irish Safety Signee Kyle Hamilton At All-American Bowl Check-In

BGI Video: Notre Dame LB Target Asa Turner Talks Irish At All-American Bowl

BGI Video: 2019 DE Target Isaiah Foskey Talks Notre Dame & Recruitment

BGI VIDEO: Punter Signee Jay Bramblett Previews All-American Bow

Practice Reports

Practice Report: All-American Bowl East Team, Day One

Practice Report: All-American Bowl West Team, Day One

BGI Video: DE Signee NaNa Osafo-Mensah Talks All-American Week 

BGI Video: Signee Kyle Hamilton All-American Bowl Practice Highlights

BGI Video: OL Signee Andrew Kristofic Talks All-American Bowl & More

BGI Video: OL Signee Andrew Kristofic All-American Bowl Practice Highlights

PODCAST: Recapping Days 1 & 2 From San Antonio 


