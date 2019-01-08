BGI Content Recap: 2019 All-American Bowl
Last week was the 2109 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, and BGI was on the scene all week.
WRITTEN STORIES
Irish Signees Making Pitch To DE Target Isaiah Foskey At All-American Bowl
Andrew Kristofic Making A Strong Impression At 2019 All-American Bowl
All-American Offensive Linemen Discuss Battles With NaNa Osafo-Mensah
Asa Turner Building Bond With Irish Signees At 2019 All-American Bowl
Irish OL Andrew Kristofic Meshing Well With All-American Teammates
DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah Impressing On & Off The Field At All-American Bowl
Irish DE Target Isaiah Foskey Is 'Quick Off The Edge'
Irish Safety Signee Kyle Hamilton Standing Out Among Elite In San Antonio
Notre Dame Signees Offer Thoughts On All-American Experience
Five-star Ohio State OL Pledge Paris Johnson Jr. Talks Recent Irish Visit
Irish OL Signee Andrew Kristofic Grateful For All-American Bowl Experience
From Three-Star To All-American: The Rise Of Irish Signee Kyle Hamilton
VIDEO INTERVIEWS
BGI Video: Irish Safety Signee Kyle Hamilton At All-American Bowl Check-In
BGI Video: Notre Dame LB Target Asa Turner Talks Irish At All-American Bowl
BGI Video: 2019 DE Target Isaiah Foskey Talks Notre Dame & Recruitment
BGI VIDEO: Punter Signee Jay Bramblett Previews All-American Bowl
DE Signee NaNa Osafo-Mensah Talks All-American Opportunity
OL Signee Andrew Kristofic Previews All-American Bowl Week
Safety Signee Kyle Hamilton Discusses All-American Practices
DE Signee NaNa Osafo-Mensah Talks All-American Practice
HIGHLIGHTS
Kyle Hamilton, Day One
Kyle Hamilton, Day Two
Andrew Kristofic, Day One
Andrew Kristofic, Day Two
Jay Bramblett Week Tape
PRACTICE REPORTS
Practice Report: All-American Bowl East Team, Day One
Practice Report: All-American Bowl West Team, Day One
Practice Report: All-American Bowl Practices, Day Two
Practice Report: All-American Bowl Day Three
PODCASTS
