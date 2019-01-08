Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 06:57:22 -0600') }} football Edit

BGI Content Recap: 2019 All-American Bowl

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Last week was the 2109 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, and BGI was on the scene all week.

If you missed any of our coverage of the event, you can find it all right here.


WRITTEN STORIES 

Irish Signees Making Pitch To DE Target Isaiah Foskey At All-American Bowl

Andrew Kristofic Making A Strong Impression At 2019 All-American Bowl

All-American Offensive Linemen Discuss Battles With NaNa Osafo-Mensah

Asa Turner Building Bond With Irish Signees At 2019 All-American Bowl

Irish OL Andrew Kristofic Meshing Well With All-American Teammates

DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah Impressing On & Off The Field At All-American Bowl

Irish DE Target Isaiah Foskey Is 'Quick Off The Edge'

Irish Safety Signee Kyle Hamilton Standing Out Among Elite In San Antonio

Notre Dame Signees Offer Thoughts On All-American Experience

Five-star Ohio State OL Pledge Paris Johnson Jr. Talks Recent Irish Visit

Irish OL Signee Andrew Kristofic Grateful For All-American Bowl Experience

From Three-Star To All-American: The Rise Of Irish Signee Kyle Hamilton

VIDEO INTERVIEWS 

BGI Video: Irish Safety Signee Kyle Hamilton At All-American Bowl Check-In

BGI Video: Notre Dame LB Target Asa Turner Talks Irish At All-American Bowl

BGI Video: 2019 DE Target Isaiah Foskey Talks Notre Dame & Recruitment

BGI VIDEO: Punter Signee Jay Bramblett Previews All-American Bowl

DE Signee NaNa Osafo-Mensah Talks All-American Opportunity 

OL Signee Andrew Kristofic Previews All-American Bowl Week 

Safety Signee Kyle Hamilton Discusses All-American Practices 

DE Signee NaNa Osafo-Mensah Talks All-American Practice 

HIGHLIGHTS 

Kyle Hamilton, Day One 

Kyle Hamilton, Day Two 

Andrew Kristofic, Day One 

Andrew Kristofic, Day Two 

Jay Bramblett Week Tape

PRACTICE REPORTS 

Practice Report: All-American Bowl East Team, Day One

Practice Report: All-American Bowl West Team, Day One

Practice Report: All-American Bowl Practices, Day Two

Practice Report: All-American Bowl Day Three

Final Thoughts From The All-American Bowl

PODCASTS 

PODCAST: Recapping Days 1 & 2 From The All-American Bowl

Podcast: All-American Bowl Day Three

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}