As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.

Notre Dame added another huge piece to its 2019 class on Wednesday when Olney (Md.) Good Counsel wide receiver Cam Hart announced his commitment to the Irish.

First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney detailing Hart's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.

BGI also had thoughts from Hart's high school head coach Andy Stefanelli on what type of player Hart is. You can read that HERE.

Hart went in-depth on his Irish commitment with Rivals analyst Adam Friedman. You can read the three-star's thoughts HERE.

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Hart's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.

Finally, check out some of the top reactions on Twitter following Hart's announcement.