BGI Commitment Recap: WR Cam Hart
Notre Dame added another huge piece to its 2019 class on Wednesday when Olney (Md.) Good Counsel wide receiver Cam Hart announced his commitment to the Irish.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
COMMITTED!! UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME ☘️ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/VRprQ50oSA— C. Hart (@CamHart_) July 4, 2018
July 4, 2018
Cam Hart 6‘3“ 188 Good Counsel HS is a long,Very smooth and gifted WR. 36 VJ.Avg 17.6 ypc. Also talented DB.@CamHart_ ND commit. Legit 4*. pic.twitter.com/XEVkGMsUDa— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) July 4, 2018
CLASS IMPACT: Landing Cam Hart is huge for #NotreDame. I love his size, raw tools and speed potential. A look at what his commitment means for the Irish.https://t.co/yx15MekRlK— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) July 4, 2018
Congrats brother! Go Irish!☘️ https://t.co/SuFpMaCCOI— Quinn Carroll (@q_ocarroll) July 4, 2018
☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/s5vNsKuNIj— Kevin Bauman (@kbauman3) July 4, 2018
Welcome to the family bro!! ☘️☘️Lets gooo!!!!!!! https://t.co/Bz9ox6H9U7— Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) July 4, 2018
Notre Dame is recruiting him to play WR, and his upside is definitely highest at WR. I love the fact he says he wants to play defense. That's my favorite kind of WR to coach, a kid who has a defensive mentality. https://t.co/1D7YrVdqMo— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) July 4, 2018
2019 big time @ESPNU ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6-3 200 ATH @CamHart_ just committed to @NDFootball current home of former @AllAmericaGame and #Irish Team Captain @smustipher53 @UAFootball @TJamesNDI @CraigHaubert @HamiltonESPN @brooksbarnard5 @SWiltfong247 #WeAreGC #WeAreND pic.twitter.com/B2ayQcNXAb— #WeAreGC (@gcfootball) July 4, 2018
Our 2019 WR and 4⭐️ with the commitment to Notre Dame. Gonna be terrorizing WCAC secondarys this fall😤 Go Irish☘️ https://t.co/fXvusTUUxq— GC Booster Club (@GCBoosterClub) July 5, 2018
Congrats Cam! ☘️— Good Counsel (@OLGCHS) July 4, 2018
Good Counsek 2019 WR Cam Hart commits to Notre Dame. He’s one of the most dynamic receivers I’ve watched, a couple of big plays against Gonzaga this year. Notre Dame is getting a very talented player https://t.co/JVg4Z5JTcD— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) July 4, 2018
