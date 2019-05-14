Notre Dame enters the 2019 season with 14 scholarship offensive linemen, and all but one has eligibility beyond the 2020 season. That puts the Irish staff in a unique position where it does not have to focus as much on quantity as it does quality.

Four starters from the end of the 2018 season returns, and all have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining. Notre Dame is also coming off a recruiting cycle in 2019 in which it landed one of the nation's best offensive line hauls. Notre Dame signed four blockers in that class, which included Rivals100 tackle Quinn Carroll, a pair of Rivals250 blockers in Zeke Correll and John Olmstead, and high upside four-star Andrew Kristofic.

Notre Dame has 10 players with eligibility remaining heading into the 2021 seasons.