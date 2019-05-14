BGI Big Board: 2020 Offensive Line
Breaking down the offensive line recruiting situation for the 2020 class.
ROSTER OVERVIEW
Notre Dame enters the 2019 season with 14 scholarship offensive linemen, and all but one has eligibility beyond the 2020 season. That puts the Irish staff in a unique position where it does not have to focus as much on quantity as it does quality.
Four starters from the end of the 2018 season returns, and all have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining. Notre Dame is also coming off a recruiting cycle in 2019 in which it landed one of the nation's best offensive line hauls. Notre Dame signed four blockers in that class, which included Rivals100 tackle Quinn Carroll, a pair of Rivals250 blockers in Zeke Correll and John Olmstead, and high upside four-star Andrew Kristofic.
Notre Dame has 10 players with eligibility remaining heading into the 2021 seasons.
NEED/TARGET NUMBER
That works well for Notre Dame and line coach Jeff Quinn, considering the 2020 offensive line class doesn't appear to be as deep as a season ago, or as deep as the 2021 class. Notre Dame narrowed down on its top target very early in the process, and it paid off when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout Tosh Baker committed to the Irish on May 8th.
The board has changed a bit over the last month, but there are still players on the board that could allow Notre Dame to finish with a strong line class, regardless of the final numbers.
From a pure need standpoint, landing at least two starting caliber blockers is ideal for Notre Dame. Getting up to three or certainly possible, assuming the fit is right from a position standpoint and an upside standpoint. If Notre Dame does take three blockers it would be ideal if two of those players have the ability to play tackle.
OFFENSIVE LINE BIG BOARD
