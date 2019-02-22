CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Kyle Hamilton Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

1. NOTRE DAME

The skinny: The Irish added two players with great athleticism and even more potential with Hamilton and Ajavon. Hamilton has a great frame, but will likely need a little time to add some bulk in order to become a consistent threat closer to the line. He currently already has the cover skills of a cornerback, which could help him see early playing time. Ajavon has a smaller frame than Hamilton, but does possess a great nose for the ball. Farrell’s take: Hamilton has a chance to be very special with his natural instincts and ball-hawking ability. He sees the play before it happens and that anticipation is hard to teach. Ajavon is a physical prospect who plays bigger than his size and is sneaky strong. These two complement each other well.

2. MICHIGAN

The skinny: Being able to pull the No. 1 safety in the class away from Alabama on National Signing Day was a huge victory for the Michigan coaching staff. It also helped them further solidify their safety position for years to come, after they had already reeled in Johnson from Washington D.C. Playing in Don Brown’s aggressive defense, both player, but especially Hill, should be given every opportunity to shine in Ann Arbor. Farrell’s take: Hill is an electric athlete with excellent speed who arrives at the football fast while Johnson is smooth and always seems to be in the right position. Hill will make bigger plays but Johnson might make more overall and they will be a terrific combination.

3. TEXAS A&M

The skinny: Williams left little doubt in his recruiting process with a commitment to the Aggies in January, 2018. He is a versatile defensive back, which should enhance his chances of seeing early playing time at Texas A&M. While Williams received a bit more publicity as a recruit, Richardson has just as much potential to make a big impact during his time as an Aggie. Farrell’s take: Williams is a thick, strong safety who can hit and will be a terror near the line of scrimmage while Richardson is natural in coverage. They should make the A&M defense more physical in the defensive backfield.

4. TEXAS

The skinny: Owens and Adimora should be two players that Texas fans are talking about for years to come. Owens brings cornerback coverage skills to the safety position, which he proved repeatedly during U.S. Army All-America Game practices. Adimora, who the Longhorns pulled out of California, was been a playmaker throughout his high school career, which is something Texas hopes he will able to bring to Austin. Farrell’s take: Owens can cover very well and has a knack for closing on the ball at the right time while Adimora is an excellent athlete who can make some highlight plays. The athleticism at Texas seems to increase every recruiting class over the last couple of years and these two will help that.

5. OKLAHOMA