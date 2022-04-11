Bertrand named ACC Pitcher of the Week for second consecutive week
John Michael Bertrand didn't have to give up his ACC Pitcher of the Week title from the previous week. That's because on Monday the ACC gave the Notre Dame starter the honor for a second consecutive week.
The left-handed Bertrand didn't surrender an earned run in 8 1/3 innings of work at home Friday in a 4-1 win over Clemson. He allowed four hits, three walks and one unearned run on a passed ball and struck out eight Tigers.
Bertrand (5-0) lowered his ERA to an ACC-best 1.53 this season while leading the conference in innings pitched (53). In Bertrand's last outing, he struck out 12 in 7 2/3 innings of a 12-inning, 2-0 victory at then-No. 5 Florida State.
The Irish have been awarded Pitcher of the Week in three of the eight weeks this season. Righty starter Austin Temple also received the honor in March.
Following a three-game sweep of Clemson last weekend, Notre Dame (20-5, 8-4 ACC) moved up two spots to No. 10 in the Baseball America Top 25. Three of the nine teams ahead of the Irish are in the ACC: No. 2 Miami, No. 6 Virginia and No. 9 Louisville.
The Irish will return to action in Frank Eck Stadium against Michigan (17-14) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. EDT before hitting the road for a three-game series at Duke (13-19, 3-12) that starts Friday.
---------------------------------------------------------------
