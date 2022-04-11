Bertrand named ACC Pitcher of the Week for second consecutive week

John Michael Bertrand didn't have to give up his ACC Pitcher of the Week title from the previous week. That's because on Monday the ACC gave the Notre Dame starter the honor for a second consecutive week.

The left-handed Bertrand didn't surrender an earned run in 8 1/3 innings of work at home Friday in a 4-1 win over Clemson. He allowed four hits, three walks and one unearned run on a passed ball and struck out eight Tigers.

Bertrand (5-0) lowered his ERA to an ACC-best 1.53 this season while leading the conference in innings pitched (53). In Bertrand's last outing, he struck out 12 in 7 2/3 innings of a 12-inning, 2-0 victory at then-No. 5 Florida State.