Before preparation kicks into high gear for April's NFL Draft draft, a flock of upperclassmen made their way to Mobile, Ala., this week for the Senior Bowl. After days of practice that consisted of one-on-ones, position drills and intrasquad scrimmages, the National and American teams squared off on Saturday in the event put together by Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, who tabs NFL assistant coaches to prepare the draft prospects throughout the week. Inside ND Sports breaks down the individual performances of the five players — Sam Hartman, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, JD Bertrand, Marist Liufau and Cam Hart — who represented Notre Dame football in National' teams 16-7 win.

Quarterback Sam Hartman

In part because Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. decided to sit out the game, Hartman had three full quarters to showcase his talent after former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix played only the first quarter. Hartman threw an interception, that former Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. picked off just before halftime, and fumbled a snap in the third quarter (he recovered). But he made up for those deficiencies by creativity with his legs. Hartman earned multiple first downs as a scrambler by design or through zone reads. Although he showed capabilities as a runner, the 6-foot-1, 209-pound Hartman was inconsistent in the passing game. Hartman's offensive line and wide receivers didn't hold up their end of the bargain on multiple plays, but Hartman committed his fair share of mistakes, including an underthrown ball to former Penn State tight end Theo Johnson that could've been a completion for at least 20 yards. Hartman finished 7-of-25 for 69 yards and a 28% completion percentage, the lowest of the game for any quarterback with at least five attempts.

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Jean-Baptiste, the lone former Irish player on the American team, played a reserve role and did not record any statistics, although he was around the ball and in position to recover a fumble by Hartman on a play that was eventually ruled dead before the ball came loose.



Linebacker JD Bertrand

The offensive linemen and running backs of the National squad voted Bertrand as the team's top linebacker this week for his performances in practices, and the former two-time Irish team captain followed through on that recognition with a strong performance in the game against the American team. Bertrand received the starting nod at inside linebacker and began the first drive with a notable tackle for loss. Bertrand displayed his ability to read and shoot gaps and was frequently around the ball as a tackler. He finished with three total tackles and was one of only three National defenders to register at least one tackle for loss.

Linebacker Marist Liufau

As the two did as teammates in South Bend, Liufau started next to Bertrand for New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who served as National team's head coach. Liufau didn't see as many opportunities in run support as Bertrand did but collected two tackles, including one solo.

Cornerback Cam Hart

Hart was introduced to the Senior Bowl's physicality by former Missouri running back Cody Schrader lowering his shoulder on the former Irish cornerback during the first drive. However, Hart reciprocated that feeling with a corner blitz on the next possession in which he dropped Schrader in the backfield on a third-down play for a loss. Hart, who was visibly shaken up after his tackle for loss, was not observed on the field after that play and was later seen in street clothes at midfield after the game.