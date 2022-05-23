Bertand, Cole represent Notre Dame baseball on All-ACC teams

The respect for John Michael Bertrand in the ACC has been made clear.

Notre Dame's ace starting pitcher was named Monday to the All-ACC First Team for the second time in his two seasons playing in the conference. Bertrand, a graduate student who transferred to Notre Dame from Furman prior to the 2021 season, became the first Notre Dame baseball player to receive All-ACC First Team honors twice since the Irish joined the conference in 2014.

Bertrand was one of five starting pitchers to make the 2022 All-ACC First Team. Wake Forest sophomore Rhett Lowder, who owns a 10-3 record and a 2.45 ERA with 94 strikeouts, was named ACC Pitcher of the Year.

Notre Dame left fielder Ryan Cole also received conference recognition as one of 17 players on the All-ACC Third Team.

