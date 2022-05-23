Bertand, Cole represent Notre Dame baseball on All-ACC teams
The respect for John Michael Bertrand in the ACC has been made clear.
Notre Dame's ace starting pitcher was named Monday to the All-ACC First Team for the second time in his two seasons playing in the conference. Bertrand, a graduate student who transferred to Notre Dame from Furman prior to the 2021 season, became the first Notre Dame baseball player to receive All-ACC First Team honors twice since the Irish joined the conference in 2014.
Bertrand was one of five starting pitchers to make the 2022 All-ACC First Team. Wake Forest sophomore Rhett Lowder, who owns a 10-3 record and a 2.45 ERA with 94 strikeouts, was named ACC Pitcher of the Year.
Notre Dame left fielder Ryan Cole also received conference recognition as one of 17 players on the All-ACC Third Team.
The left-handed Bertrand (7-2) started 13 games for the Irish in the regular season. In 82 1/3 innings, Bertrand maintained a 2.62 ERA with 86 strikeouts. Nine of his 13 starts lasted at least six innings. He allowed no more than three earned runs in 10 of his starts.
Cole started all 46 games in Notre Dame's regular season. While hitting .308, the righty graduate student finished the regular season with 9 home runs, 31 RBIs and 53 hits. He's a perfect 18-for-18 on stolen base attempts this season.
No. 4 seed Notre Dame (33-13, 16-11 ACC) will begin its pool play in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday at 3 p.m. EDT (RSN/Bally Sports).
The Irish dropped to No. 14 in Baseball America's Top 25 after losing two-of-three at now No. 5 Miami last week.
