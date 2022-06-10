Behind the decision: OT Elijah Paige joins Notre Dame's 2023 class
On his official visit to Notre Dame last weekend, four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige interacted with a lot of people who will impact the college career path he formally announced Friday. The o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news