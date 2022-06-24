Behind the decision: 2024 TE Jack Larsen details Notre Dame commitment
When Jack Larsen began earning interest from college football programs about a year ago, Notre Dame was one of the top schools from whom he wanted to hear. He did not know many details about Notre ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news