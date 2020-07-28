 Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting Notes: Latest On Blake Wesley, New 2021 Offers, 2022 Plans
Basketball Recruiting Scoop: On Blake Wesley, New 2021 Offers, 2022 Outlook

Blake Wesley remains Notre Dame's top 2021 target.
Blake Wesley remains Notre Dame's top 2021 target. (GoldandBlack.com)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame dished out six new offers last week, including two 2021 players who became targets in the class along with longtime priority Blake Wesley, a four-star guard from South Bend's Riley High School.. They also offered four 2022 recruits, and could extend more in that class in the coming days or weeks.

Click here to read the latest on Wesley, Notre Dame's new offers and potential offers.

