An unusual summer still provided enough opportunity for in-person evaluations on high school players across the country. And after that summer spent on the road and streaming AAU games, Rivals’ basketball recruiting analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald have unveiled the updated 2021 Rivals150 and new position rankings. Notre Dame recruits moved in both.

Three-star J.R. Konieczny committed to Notre Dame last summer.

First, Notre Dame's lone commit, three-star wing JR Konieczny, moved down two spots to No. 137 overall. The South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph senior committed to Notre Dame last August after receiving an offer earlier that summer. Konieczny remained at No. 33 among small forwards, where he was before. Elsewhere, priority target Blake Wesley moved down in the top 150 but up in the shooting guard position rankings. The four-star guard from South Bend's Riley High School moved down one spot, to 96th, in the Rivals150. He moved up four spots at his position, though, to become the No. 21-ranked shooting guard in the country. Wesley released a top 12 last month and included Notre Dame. Last week, Bossi put in a FutureCast for the Irish to land him.