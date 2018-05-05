Earlier this spring, Notre Dame sophomore quarterback/running back/receiver Avery Davis was dumbfounded when he was addressed during a workout session.



“One of our strength coaches called me ‘Kordell Stewart’ — I didn’t know who he was,” Davis admitted with a chuckle.

Stewart was the star quarterback of powerful Colorado University teams from 1992-94 before becoming a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he would be named AFC Offensive Player of the Year in 2001.

Prior to that distinction, though, Stewart earned the moniker “Slash,” because of his utility role as a reserve quarterback who also was used as a receiver and running back in various situations. In his first two seasons his 54 carries averaged five yards per pop and included six touchdowns, while his 31 catches averaged 17 yards and included four more scores.

As the No. 3 quarterback, Davis found himself in a similar role this spring while incumbent Brandon Wimbush and Citrus Bowl standout Ian Book took the snaps with the ones and twos, respectively. With the 5-11, 203-pound Davis coming off a redshirt season as a freshman, head coach Brian Kelly was blunt about where he stood in the quarterback competition.

“The conversation we had with Avery is, ‘What do you want to do? You can stay in that position or we think you’ve got some talent to help our offense,’” Kelly said. “And he wanted to do this. He doesn’t want to give up his ability to play quarterback down the road, but in the meantime … you need to play this year, and so this gives him that opportunity.”

The buy-in was not difficult for Davis, who at Cedar Hill (Texas) High enjoyed a stellar career as a dual-threat quarterback that earned him an invite to the Under Armour All-America Game.

“It was kind of a mutual agreement,” Davis remembered. “[Kelly] came to me with the idea and I was already kind of thinking like that. My (2017) regular season was tough, not playing, just watching, while knowing that you can help in other ways. I was actually excited for the opportunity, especially knowing that I will be getting the ball and be able to make plays. I’m thrilled for the opportunity.”

Davis and classmate/fellow redshirt Jafar Armstrong, recruited as a receiver, were both used extensively at running back this spring to help compensate for the early entry of junior Josh Adams into the NFL Draft and the dismissals this winter of junior Deon McIntosh and sophomore C.J. Holmes from the football team.

Neither Davis nor Armstrong, who had a 25-yard touchdown run in the Blue-Gold Game, are projected to have lead roles, but they provide a change-up to the running back corps that will be led by senior Dexter Williams and junior Tony Jones Jr., both of whom were banged up last year. This spring was an incubation period for both Davis and Armstrong to prepare for the fall.

“They are definitely pieces to this offensive system that we missed at times last year,” Kelly said. “I think it gives us … the ability to go with some split backs, which gives us a lot of options.”

In the Blue-Gold Game, the 5-11, 203-pound Davis’ “Slash” role was showcased with 30 yards rushing, two catches for 24 yards, and a late role at quarterback when he completed both of his passes for 26 yards.

As a high school junior, Davis rushed for 1,007 yards and 14 touchdowns, so maneuverability and carrying the ball were not alien to him when he spent part of practice working with running backs coach Autry Denson. The receiving aspect took a little more time when he would then be sent over to wideouts coach Del Alexander.

“I feel like I have good hands — I feel like quarterbacks naturally have good hands,” Davis said. “But it’s different when you’re running a route and catching it. The first couple of practices I was dropping stuff, but once I got used to it, it’s fun and it’s not hard.”

For a quarterback recruit, the slightest hint of a position change often is impetus to transfer to another school where he can call the signals. For Davis, whose leadership traits were most extolled at Cedar Hills, he did not take offense, so to speak.

“It’s probably easy to get butt hurt, but I just knew that I could help the team, and I didn’t want to be selfish,” he said. “I feel like me being on the sidelines knowing that I can contribute — and knowing the coaches feel the same way — that would be kind of selfish of me (to not help elsewhere). I didn’t take it as a personal thing. I took it as an opportunity to get on the field.”

“He’s an explosive young man who picks things up really quick,” said offensive coordinator Chip Long of Davis entering the final week of spring drills. “He has really good instincts as a route runner … makes guys miss. He’s really kind of surpassed my expectations. I believe this last week he has been our most explosive player.”

Building up his body will be a priority for Davis over the summer because of the physicality in taking more hits and blocking as a running back and receiver. There is one role that will remain innate with him, however, as a quarterback.

“I’ll take the leadership role with me because I’ve been a leader pretty much my whole life,” Davis said. “I know I’m at a different position, but I know I can still lead in different ways. That will never leave me.”