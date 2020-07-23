Senior Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a second-team selection at linebacker, while fifth-year senior offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg and sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton were fourth-team selections.

Athlon Sports has released its four preseason All-America teams , and a trio of Notre Dame players are among the 111 honored.

Preseason awards are still going out at normal speeds.

Owusu-Koramoah tied for the team lead with 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks, while leading Notre Dame with 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019. He was a first-year starter at the rover position after recording no stats from 2017-18.

Hamilton had 41 tackles, four interceptions, six passes broken up in an average of 32 snaps per game as a freshman. Pro Football Focus gave him a near-elite 89.8 coverage grade and credited him with only seven catches allowed on 23 targets. Opponents had a 1.3 NFL passer rating when throwing at him.

Eichenberg is entering his third year as Notre Dame’s starting left tackle. The fifth-year senior allowed zero sacks and three quarterback hits in 2019. His PFF run-blocking grade (78.8) and pass-blocking grade (85.6) were team highs among offensive linemen.