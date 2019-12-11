Athletic Florida DE Keanu Koht Wants To See Notre Dame
Vero Beach (Fla.) High class of 2021 weak side defensive end Keanu Koht earned his first scholarship on May 10 coming from Missouri. He picked up a couple more division one offers in the spring, but his recruiting stock skyrocketed in early June.
"It blew up out of nowhere," Koht said. "I took a tour with my 7v7 team called TC Elite. That's what kind of kickstarted it because we were going to camps. At the Mercer Camp, I got like six offers in one day and things started rolling from there."
His recruitment continued to blow up later in the summer too, adding offers from Miami, Florida and South Carolina before his junior season started. In the fall, he added Tennessee, Penn State, Alabama, Duke, Notre Dame, and Florida State.
His offer from the Fighting Irish came Nov. 21, the day before he helped lead the Indians to a 22-14 triumph in the Florida Class 8A quarterfinals.
"They'd have me rushing off the edge; that's something I can do," Koht said of Notre Dame. "It's an interesting offer. They're really good in academics. It's a pretty good offer and one I'm considering."
