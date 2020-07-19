BlueAndGold - Assessing Notre Dame’s Recruiting Presence In Florida

Assessing Notre Dame’s Recruiting Presence In Florida
Notre Dame has seen a shift in recruiting the state of Florida the past few recruiting cycles.
In 2018, the Fighting Irish offered 26 prospects in the Sunshine State per the Rivals database. That number shrunk down to eight the following class, and the coaching staff offered 14 in the 2020 cycle.
So far in the 2021 class, Notre Dame has offered 17 prospects, and of the 66 overall the Irish have offered in the 2022 class per Rivals, four of them are from Florida.
Notre Dame also hasn’t signed any recruits in Florida since the 2018 class, when it inked tight end George Takacs, defensive back Houston Griffith and wide receivers Joe Wilkins and Kevin Austin. Griffith grew up in Chicago but played his final two years of high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida.
This will change in the 2021 class, as Notre Dame has Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley, a four-star recruit, committed in May. Still, it should be noted that he has lived in Florida only since December of 2018. He grew up in the state of Washington.
Notre Dame was fairly active in Florida in the 2021 cycle but struck out on the following: wide receiver Troy Stellato (Clemson commit), offensive tackle Caleb Johnson (Auburn), defensive ends Cade Denhoff (Clemson), Keanu Koht (LSU) and Dallas Turner (Alabama) and linebacker Branden Jennings (Florida State). Clearly, beating out southern schools for the Sunshine State’s top prospects is a tall order.
