BlueAndGold - Assessing Notre Dame’s Recruiting Presence In Florida

Notre Dame has seen a shift in recruiting the state of Florida the past few recruiting cycles.

In 2018, the Fighting Irish offered 26 prospects in the Sunshine State per the Rivals database. That number shrunk down to eight the following class, and the coaching staff offered 14 in the 2020 cycle.

So far in the 2021 class, Notre Dame has offered 17 prospects, and of the 66 overall the Irish have offered in the 2022 class per Rivals, four of them are from Florida.

Notre Dame also hasn’t signed any recruits in Florida since the 2018 class, when it inked tight end George Takacs, defensive back Houston Griffith and wide receivers Joe Wilkins and Kevin Austin. Griffith grew up in Chicago but played his final two years of high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida.