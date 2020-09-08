David Cutcliffe and offensive aptitude are historically synonymous. The 13th-year Duke head coach has tutored eight quarterbacks who played in the NFL, including both Manning brothers. He is less than two years removed from coaching a top-10 draft pick, current New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who arrived at Duke as an unranked recruit. He was the architect of a national title-winning offense at Tennessee, where he coached for nearly 20 years, nine as a coordinator or playcaller. His resume makes Duke’s 2019 offensive tumble entirely out of character and puzzling. Cutcliffe is overseeing the repair job himself. He took over as the playcaller, a role he has not held since his last game at Tennessee in 2007.

David Cutcliffe has taken over as Duke's playcaller and brought in an accomplished quarterback. (USA Today Sports)

“I think I’m going to enjoy this,” Cutcliffe told reporters this summer. “I better get my sleep because this is going to be stressful and challenging physically.” One of his first moves was to bring in a new quarterback. Clemson grad transfer Chase Brice spent the last two years as Trevor Lawrence’s backup, and the former four-star recruit came to Duke for a shot at starting. He beat out last year’s backup, Chris Katrenick, Cutcliffe formally announced Sunday. “As he got more comfortable with our system, what you started seeing was his experience,” Cutcliffe said. “Chase played a lot of games and had a lot of game time at Clemson. You could see that pocket movement and just feeling natural in a pocket, the timing mechanism of throws.” His comfort couldn’t have come soon enough. Duke quarterbacks threw for 179.3 yards per game in 2019, which ranked 110th nationally. The Blue Devils were 115th in pass efficiency, 123rd in yards per pass and 95th in completion percentage. Passing was a misadventure. Brice can take them nowhere but up. He thew for 1,023 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions at Clemson while averaging 6.2 yards on 30 carries. He rescued the Tigers from a home loss to Syracuse in 2018 after Lawrence left the game due to injury.

Brice will need some help, though. Nothing about Duke’s offense was particularly impressive. It averaged 3.64 yards per carry (second-worst in the ACC) and 10.1 yards per completion (an ACC low). “They’re embarrassed by how they played last year,” said DevilsIllustrated.com publisher Brian McLawhorn. “They just couldn’t run the football at all.” Deon Jackson is the primary running back once again, and his track record suggests his 3.7 yards per rush in 2019 was not indicative of his ability. He ran for 847 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also has 51 career catches for 449 yards. Jalon Calhoun and All-ACC tight end Noah Gray were Duke’s top two receivers last year, and both returned. Neither, though, averaged more than 9.5 yards per catch. The low yardage totals were a product of their usage. Of Calhoun’s 62 targets, 27 were behind the line of scrimmage and 18 more were within 5 yards of the line. Gray only had 16 of his 69 targets on passes at least 10 yards downfield. With Brice, there’s hope the offense can turn into more of a vertical threat. But that idea will be squashed if he’s under duress like Duke’s quarterbacks were a year ago. Four offensive line starters returned, though they need to reach another level for Duke’s offense to make real progress. None of them had Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grades above 60. Training camp dealt a blow too. Center Jack Wohlabaugh, an honorable mention All-ACC selection, is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Defensive end Chris Rumph is a consistently disruptive force. (Duke Athletics)