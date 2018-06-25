Arkansas ATH Blayne Toll Reviews Notre Dame Camp Experience
Notre Dame hosted its third skills camp of the summer Saturday, and 2020 athlete Blayne Toll of Hazen (Ark.) High was in attendance.
Toll, a three-star tight end/quarterback, said he loved what he saw in South Bend over the weekend.
“The visit was great,” Toll told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “Notre Dame is a great school with a lot of tradition.”
As for the camp itself, Toll said he was thrilled with the opportunity to compete against prospects from across the country and show the Notre Dame coaching staff what he’s capable of.
“It was a great opportunity,” Toll said. “I feel like I performed well.”
Toll was certainly one of the more physically impressive prospects at the camp, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds.
The Notre Dame coaching staff spent plenty of time around the impressive young prospect, and made a strong impression.
“I was able to talk to a bunch of them,” Toll said the Irish coaching staff. “They all seemed like very genuine people.”
Outside of the camp, Toll got the full Irish experience.
Toll got to tour campus, the Notre Dame facilities and learn about the academic side of things in South Bend.
The Arkansas talent said hearing about the size of the student body caught his attention in a big way.
“The size of an individual class being only 20 people was big,” Toll explained. “And just the overall education.”
Heading into his junior year, Toll holds several offers, including Oklahoma State, Louisville, Memphis, Rutgers and others.
Toll said having Notre Dame join that list would be a massive moment in his recruiting process.
“It would be huge,” Toll said of the possibility of a Notre Dame offer. “That would be very humbling.”
Rivals rates Toll as three-star talent and the No. 40 athlete in the class of 2019.
