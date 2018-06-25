Notre Dame hosted its third skills camp of the summer Saturday, and 2020 athlete Blayne Toll of Hazen (Ark.) High was in attendance.

Toll, a three-star tight end/quarterback, said he loved what he saw in South Bend over the weekend.

“The visit was great,” Toll told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “Notre Dame is a great school with a lot of tradition.”

As for the camp itself, Toll said he was thrilled with the opportunity to compete against prospects from across the country and show the Notre Dame coaching staff what he’s capable of.

“It was a great opportunity,” Toll said. “I feel like I performed well.”

Toll was certainly one of the more physically impressive prospects at the camp, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds.

The Notre Dame coaching staff spent plenty of time around the impressive young prospect, and made a strong impression.

“I was able to talk to a bunch of them,” Toll said the Irish coaching staff. “They all seemed like very genuine people.”