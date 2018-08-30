Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 15:46:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Andrew Kristofic Cherishing Final Moments Of High School Career

Qtcel3jfarok0uf81uew
Ryan Donnelly
Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Heading into the new season, the plan for Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland 2019 offensive lineman Andrew Kristofic was to be in South Bend for his future home’s opener against Michigan.But, the 6-foot-...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}