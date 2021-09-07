Analyzing Notre Dame defensive struggles in Marcus Freeman’s Irish DC debut

And so, switch over to the other side of the ball and look at first-year Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman . His unit allowed 442 total yards to the Seminoles, 264 of which came on the ground at 5.5 yards per pop. An aberration or a sign of things to come?

On the flip side, junior running back Kyren Williams and sophomore Chris Tyree will be out to prove running for a combined 3.2 yards per carry on a healthy 25 attempts was not their status quo. That was not as advertised, but that duo's body of work from last season would suggest it was an outlier performance that will be greatly improved upon going forward.

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan and the Irish passing attack was great in the season opening 41-38 win over Florida State, but it still has 11 regular season games to prove that the 366 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air were not an anomaly.

Freeman’s defense at Cincinnati allowed as many yards in a single game as Notre Dame did on Sunday just once last season. Georgia racked up 449 in the Peach Bowl. No other team eclipsed 400. No team rushed for 5.5 yards per carry against Freeman’s 2020 Bearcats, either. Tulsa tallied the best mark in that category at 5.4. Next best was Army at 4.2. The average was 3.2

What’s the point, here? This isn’t Cincinnati anymore. And the opponent wasn’t Austin Peay or Easy Carolina. This was Notre Dame versus Florida State. The game has changed for Freeman. The players have, too. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly thought that might have had much to do with the Irish’s defensive struggles.

“Well, you get to know your personnel better,” Kelly said when asked what Freeman can learn from the narrow win over FSU. “You know what you can and can't do. You know there are some things that, 'Okay, I got to be really careful making some of these calls in these situations.’”

Those were Kelly's initial thoughts on the matter immediately after the game. Twelve hours later, after he had sleepless time to assess the situation in greater depth, he said it might not have been an issue of Freeman knowing his personnel as much as the personnel itself not playing assignment-sound football.

"Let me just take you to where we were defensively last year," Kelly said. "Essentially the structure of the defense was, your position by virtue of where you played, your role was you always had that gap. That's what you do. You have that gap. This defense, six different players have that gap depending on what the call is.

"It's the corner. It's the safety. It's the end. So when you're moving, it changes what your responsibility is. It requires all 11 players to be locked in and focused every single snap. And it puts you in a position where you have to make that tackle. You're putting all of those players in a position where they have to make those plays."

Freeman didn't do himself any favors employing a three-man front Florida State was content to run all over en route to erasing an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame abandoned its four-down looks, and it paid the price for that on the Seminoles' 264 rushing yards — by far more than Freeman's Cincinnati defense allowed in any game last season.

But it wasn’t a Notre Dame clinic on tackling for, either. That's putting it lightly, and it's concerning considering the offseason is when technique and fundamentals are supposed to be nailed down.

But with the athletes Notre Dame has, it’s not unreasonable to think that can be fixed rather easily once the collective lightbulb goes off for the Irish under Freeman's guidance. Kelly truly believes it was a mindset mishap rather than a rash of uncorrectable errors.

"We got back into this, 'OK, we're going to layer this off. I'm going to try not to make a mistake. We're going to keep it in front of us' (mindset), and that's not the way we want to play," Kelly said. "We want to play with havoc on our defense. We did that early on, and we kind of fell back on our old way of thinking. Marcus is going to get that turned. Hard to turn it in week one. We'll get it turned, and it'll be fun to watch."