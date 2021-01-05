 What Jack Coan's Transfer To Notre Dame Means
Analysis: What Jack Coan’s Transfer To Notre Dame Means

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Better late than never applies to Wisconsin graduate transfer quarterback Jack Coan joining Notre Dame’s football program this spring.

And no matter how late it might be, the timing is right for the 2021 Fighting Irish quarterback room.

Coan started 18 games under head coach Paul Chryst at Wisconsin in 2018-19.
Coan started 18 games under head coach Paul Chryst at Wisconsin in 2018-19. (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)

Originally a Notre Dame lacrosse recruit/prospect when Coan was just a ninth-grader at Sayville (N.Y.) High, the four-star football recruit eventually opted to play football at the University of Wisconsin. There he started 18 games for the Badgers, mostly in 2019, before preseason injuries slowed him in his final campaign this past year.

With top-50 prospect Graham Mertz signed in 2019 as the most renowned quarterback (No. 42 nationally) recruit ever for the Badgers (Russell Wilson was a grad transfer in 2011), the 6-3, 220-pound Coan found an ideal landing spot at Notre Dame for several reasons:

