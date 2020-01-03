ANALYSIS: Notre Dame's Tight End Situation Minus Cole Kmet
For the third time in the Brian Kelly era that is entering year 11, Notre Dame has lost a tight end to the NFL Draft after his junior season.
Cole Kmet, projected in various circles as at least a second-round pick and possibly the first tight end selected, announced yesterday (Jan. 2) he would forego his senior campaign in 2020.
Each of the two previous Fighting Irish tight ends to leave after their junior seasons — Kyle Rudolph in 2011 and Troy Niklas in 2014 — were second-round choices. Rudolph was the first overall tight end taken in his year (No. 43 overall), and Niklas the fourth (No. 52 overall).
In place of Niklas, Tyler Eifert in 2011 caught a single season Notre Dame tight end record of 63 passes, and the ensuing year he won the John Mackey Award on a 12-1 team, and became a first-round selection.
