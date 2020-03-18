This is the fifth in a series of the 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest numbers issued to highest.

Freshman Receiver Jay Brunelle (6-1, 196)

Offered by Notre Dame after he proved himself to the coaching staff during the Irish Invasion camp June 9, including a 4.48 time in the 40-yard dash, Brunelle also considered a strong late push by Michigan before pledging to Notre Dame later that same month.