{{ timeAgo('2020-03-16 07:28:53 -0500') }} football

ANALYSIS: Notre Dame’s New No. 17

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

This is the third in a series of the 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest numbers issues to highest.


Freshman defensive end Jordan Botelho (6-2½, 248)

Although the Hawaiian produce made his bones at linebacker — he was one of five high school finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award — Notre Dame has had him pegged to grow into the defensive line.


A top linebacker recruit, Jordan Botelho was downshifted to defensive end (vyper) upon enrollment in January.
A top linebacker recruit, Jordan Botelho was downshifted to defensive end (vyper) upon enrollment in January. (Mike Miller)

It appears he is well ahead of schedule. Listed at 229 pounds when he signed in December, in the two short months he was on campus and in the strength and conditioning program, Bothelho checked in 19 pounds heavier for the one and lone spring practice held March 5.


