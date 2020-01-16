News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 15:37:38 -0600') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Notre Dame's Final 2019 Defense Data

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Clark Lea’s debut as a defensive coordinator at Notre Dame in 2018 merited plaudits during a trip to the College Football Playoff. This included a No. 16 ranking nationally by Football Outsiders in overall effectiveness per the Fremeau Efficiency Index (FEI).

That continued the dramatic upgrade since the 2014-16 era when the Irish were 65th, 58th and 54th, respectively.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame's defense continued to elevate its performance under second-year coordinator Clark Lea.
Notre Dame's defense continued to elevate its performance under second-year coordinator Clark Lea. (Blueandgold.com)

Yet perhaps a better gauge of his ascent would occur in 2019, when he would no longer had first-round pick Jerry Tillery to anchor the line, be devoid of the highly productive linebacker and veteran tandem of Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney, and be without consensus All-American cornerback Julian Love.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}