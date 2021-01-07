Analysis: Notre Dame’s 2021 Tight End Situation
There are reasons why the Notre Dame football program has been “Tight End U” for at least the past 50 years — and will continue to be in the near future.
It was made evident again this week when senior Brock Wright and junior Tommy Tremble both opted to move on and begin possible NFL careers despite having at least one more year of eligibility remaining in 2021.
At most college football programs, losing two tight ends of this caliber in one fell swoop would be crushing. Wright was Notre Dame’s top-rated recruit in 2017 (No. 44 nationally by Rivals), while Tremble, who snared 35 passes the past two years, became a human highlight reel with his effectiveness as an isolation blocker in Notre Dame’s physical- and tight end-based offense.
