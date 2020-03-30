News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 07:28:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysis: Notre Dame’s 2020 Recruiting Class

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

One of the ways Notre Dame has been establishing itself as a top-seven to top-15 program over the past three years is the incoming freshman classes generally played out of luxury, not necessity.

Too often in years past, freshmen stepped into the two deep, if not started, by default. It was often a result of imbalanced recruiting and holes in the roster, not quite because the player was an instant superstar.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor with prized 2020 recruit Chris Tyree
Incoming freshman running back Chris Tyree (right) was a big addition to Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting class for running backs coach Lance Taylor (Left) and the Fighting Irish. (Twitter@ChrisTyree4)

Example: safety Devin Studstill started nine games for the 4-8 Fighting Irish in 2016. No disrespect intended, but that was more out of need because of shortages.

Last year 19 of the 22 Fighting Irish freshmen were redshirted, and the previous year, when Notre Dame advanced to the four-team College Football Playoff, 21 of 27.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}