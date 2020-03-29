There is a general theme in Notre Dame’s last five recruiting classes from 2016-20.

In the even-numbered years, the strength is at the skill positions.

In 2016, the group included the trio of quarterback Ian Book, receiver Chase Claypool and running back Tony Jones Jr., while the secondary was replete with corners Julian Love, Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn, safety Jalen Elliott and the later addition of Alohi Gilman.