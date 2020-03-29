News More News
Analysis: Notre Dame's 2019 Recruiting Class

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
There is a general theme in Notre Dame’s last five recruiting classes from 2016-20.

In the even-numbered years, the strength is at the skill positions.

In 2016, the group included the trio of quarterback Ian Book, receiver Chase Claypool and running back Tony Jones Jr., while the secondary was replete with corners Julian Love, Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn, safety Jalen Elliott and the later addition of Alohi Gilman.

Safety Kyle Hamilton opened his college football career in style as a 2019 Freshman All-American.
Safety Kyle Hamilton opened his college football career in style as a 2019 Freshman All-American. (Mike Miller)

The same in 2018 with originally Phil Jurkovec at quarterback (now at Boston College), and a five-man receiving corps led by Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys III, plus tight end Tommy Tremble.

Now in 2020 it includes five-star wideout Jordan Johnson, top-50 tight end Michael Mayer, top-100 running back Chris Tyree, plus quarterback Drew Pyne and three cornerbacks.

