BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer confirmed from a Notre Dame source that the recruitment of Stanford graduate transfer Trevor Speights, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is an option the staff is looking at.



The connection for the 5-11, 203-pound Speights, a former three-star recruit from McAllen, Texas, is second-year Notre Dame running backs coach and newly named run-game coordinator Lance Taylor recruited him while working at Stanford from 2014-16.