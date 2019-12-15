Overshadowed amid Brian Kelly’s Saturday press conference — dominated by the news of the coaching divorce with third-year offensive coordinator Chip Long and the potential forthcoming moves — were four comments that could be intertwined.

The first was Kelly’s knowledge of the upcoming 2020 roster.

While potential fifth- or sixth-year seniors usually hold to the company line of “I’m looking at my options,” or “I need to talk to more people” with the media, Kelly revealed there is no mystery for him.